LOOK: Former S Club Member Aaron Renfree Drops a CHEEKY Birthday Pic

Former S Club 8 member Aaron Renfree recently celebrated his birthday, and he dropped a very CHEEKY pic to celebrate his special day.

He posted the photo in question on Instagram, and his caption read:

“sagittarius moon • #birthday”

The photo is of him wearing nothing, buns out in what seems to be a cozy house in the countryside. The comments section was, of course, flooded with birthday greetings and words of admiration (and thirst) for the 35-year-old celebrity choreographer.

Here’s Renfree in his very sexy birthday suit 😉

And while we’re at it, let’s get to know this hottie a bit more, shall we?

Aaron Renfree was born on December 19, 1987 in Truro, Cornwall, England. Aside from being a celebrity choreographer, he is also an actor and director well-known for the 2018 film ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ “Vanessa White: Relationship Goals” music video, and the 2004 TV series ‘I Dream.’

Moreover, the actor has a brother named Billy, as well as two sisters named Lisa and Anna. Renfree was hired as the show director of X Factor Live Tour. Between being a member of S Club 8 and thriving in his dancing career, he also pursued Musical Theater Acting at Laine Theatre Arts.

Renfree was outed as gay by a national newspaper. In a 2017 interview with Attitude, he opened up about it stating:

“When I saw that front page – ‘says gay ex-popstar’ – that was a bit of a wake-up call. I’ve never really seen that sentence on something I’m reading that everyone else in the country is reading. Since being in the band, I went straight back to college: I could have gone on living as if I was Aaron from S Club Juniors, but I literally stripped that off me and went back to college. I was 17. I had no confidence. I had to work back from scratch. So to then see that tabloid story – was hard.”

Moving on to more of Renfree’s thirst-worthy pics…

Sources: imdb.com, infofamouspeople.com, attitude.co.uk