LOOK: French Gay Romance Film ‘Lie With Me’ Is Coming to the US

‘Lie With Me’ is a gripping French romance drama film, and it is coming to the US (Cinephobia Realising) and several other countries, including Germany/Austria (24 Bilder), Brazil (Imovision), Poland (Tongariro), Greece (Cinobo), and Turkey (Bir Films).

The feature is directed by Olivier Peyon, and it is starring French actors Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo. ‘Lie With Me,’ also known by its original title ‘Arrête avec tes mensonges,’ is based on Philippe Besson’s 2017 autobiographical novel of the same title.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“Based on the acclaimed novel by Philippe Besson. Upon agreeing to be the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial, novelist Stéphane Belcourt returns to his hometown for the first time in many years. Once there, he meets his first love’s son, Lucas. Memories come rushing back to him: irrepressible attraction, bodies becoming one in the heat of desire, a passion that can never be revealed… His first love’s name was Thomas. They were 17.”

Tonquebec plays the role of novelist Stéphane Belcourt while Belmondo is portraying the character of Lucas Andrieu. Aside from the already mentioned countries, ‘Lie With Me’ was also previously sold to Canada (Axia Films Inc), Israel (New Cinema Ltd), Australia / New Zealand (Hi Gloss Entertainment), and U.K./Eire (Peccadillo Pictures).

You can watch the trailer here:

Sources: variety.com, imdb.com