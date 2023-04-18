LOOK: HBO Drops a Hot and Daring New Teaser of ‘The Idol’

HBO recently dropped yet another new teaser of their upcoming ‘The Idol’ series, and it just got hotter and more daring than ever!

In the fourth official teaser, we get to see a bit more of Troye Sivan’s character as Caleb, as he daringly asks:

“When was the last truly f**king nasty, nasty, bad, pop girl?”

Details about his role is yet to be disclosed, but one thing’s for sure — viewers are in for a “nasty, nasty” ride with the upcoming show. Not to mention, the teaser also shows how aspiring pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) meets Tedros (The Weeknd) in a club where he tells her that she has “the best job in the world,” and that she should be having more fun doing it.

In comes the flashy montage of drugs, parties, and raunchy scenes as the world meets a “truly f**king nasty, nasty, bad, pop girl,” Jocelyn. Moreover, the synopsis of ‘The Idol’ reads:

“The show will center on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult, Tedros (The Weeknd).”

Aside from the aforementioned stars, the cast of ‘The Idol’ also includes: Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

‘The Idol’ will debut out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month, and it is set to premiere at 9 p.m. on June 4 on HBO. In the meantime, you can watch the latest hot and daring teaser here:

