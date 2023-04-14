LOOK: Introducing the Hot Men of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4

The return of the hit LGBTQ+ inclusive series ‘Never Have I Ever’ is just around the corner, and Netflix just dropped its upcoming fourth and final season’s teaser trailer.

The teaser shows what to expect from protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends’ exciting senior year, as well as a glimpse of Paxton Hall-Yoshida’s (Darren Barnet) first year in college.

Advertisement

Not to mention, the teaser video also gives a sneak peek of a shirtless Michael Cimino, who is a Season 4 newcomer, and is playing the role of a heartthrob named Ethan.

And since we’re already on the topic of it, let’s meet the hot men of ‘Never Have I Ever’s fourth and final season, shall we?

Advertisement

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Advertisement

Michael Cimino as Ethan

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Advertisement

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish Kulkarni

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘Never Have I Ever’ is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. And as for why Season 4 is the final one, Kaling explained:

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

Seasons 1 to 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ are available for streaming on Netflix, and it is set to return for Season 4 on June 8, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer here:

Sources: deadline.com, netflixlife.com