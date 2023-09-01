LOOK: Jared Leto Shows Off Toned Physique During a Hiking Trip

Jared Leto seems like he has this sort of magic that stops himself from aging as he is 51, yet looks young and oh so FINE…

The Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist recently shared a series of photos from his hiking trip, including two shirtless photos that shows off his toned body. One of the photos is of him enjoying the picturesque view with other people rock climbing in the background.

The other pic shows Leto taking a dip in a river, looking V sexy with his long hair down. He posted the photos with a caption, writing:

“Got to spend some time in the great wide open Album is out in just 17 DAYS!!!! Don’t forget to pre-save it thx”

Meanwhile, the comments section are filled with both excitement for Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming album, as well as admiration for his ageless beauty:

“Jared please teach me how to stop aging at 30,” Instagram user @mars_unseenvids commented, followed by a wink and fire emojis.

“What a wonderful place !! So spectacular Thank you for sharing with us. I’m so excited to hear all songs in the album,” @soon_soonthareeya wrote.

“Omg babe ! You so f**king hot ! See you soon in Cdmx!,” @alega_ commented.

“A beautiful place for a beautiful man. Can’t wait for the new album,” Instagram user @4ever.grateful wrote.

Dropping Leto’s stunning shirtless pics here:

