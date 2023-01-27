LOOK: Jennifer Coolidge Gets Frightened by a Viral Spirit

After the success of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Jennifer Coolidge is now starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, ‘We Have a Ghost.’

The official trailer of the film was recently released, and it shows the 61-year-old actress sporting a reddish brown, curly and voluminous hair, which is different from her usual blond locks.

In one of the scenes, the viral ghost Ernest (David Harbour) scares Coolidge, and she screams in pure terror, proceeding on throwing herself out the window. ‘We Have a Ghost’ is based on the short story “Ernest,” written by author Geoff Manaugh.

According to Netflix, the movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

Moreover, ‘The White Lotus’ star’s character is described as “a medium seeing dollar signs with the popularity of Ernest.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer and director Christopher Landon shared about his experience working with Coolidge expressing,

“She was a blast. I’ve never had so much fun working with someone. She comes to set so eager and excited and ready to play and it’s just such a joy. I was so lucky that we got her and even more lucky that, you know, she’s blown up in such a massive way. It’s funny because I’m a gay, so we’ve been loving her for a very long time, but it’s nice to see her getting the recognition and the attention that she deserves.”

‘We Have a Ghost’ is set to be released on February 24 on Netflix. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Sources: Entertainment Weekly – yahoo.com/entertainment, indiewire.com