LOOK: Joshua Bassett Gets Dunked in Water at a California Mega Church

Joshua Bassett recently shared a video of him getting baptized at Bethel Church in Redding, California, and Twitter has mixed reactions about it.

In the video, a leader asks the 22-year-old ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ actor about his decision to get baptized. He responds by introducing himself, and opens up about the struggles he has gone through.

“Long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way, as far as I could go in pursuit of truth and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, et cetera,” Bassett shared.

He then concluded:

“And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did.”

In another video, the actor and singer can be seen getting dunked in water on stage.

my heart is so full. i love you @joshuatbassett pic.twitter.com/eVbSS4f41Q — catejoann (@cateejoan) February 13, 2023

While people are happy and sending well-wishes for Bassett, others are also concerned about the church’s stand on the LGBTQ+ community. Bethel was criticized for allegedly supporting gay conversation therapy.

Although the church admits that it has failed “those who identify as LGBTQ,” and says that those in the community “are important and valuable to us,” Bethel’s website also states:

“The multitude of possible gender identities and the normalization of same-sex sexual behavior points to a society that has abandoned the desire to accurately define and socialize humanity as a reflection of God’s image.”

The website further noted that LGBTQ labels “merely describe a subjective and often fluid experience that belies the objective truth of our male and female biology.” Moreover, the actor previously said that he is a “part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

He also addressed his baptism on Twitter, clarifying that he does not share all of the church’s beliefs.

“i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!,” Bassett wrote.

Source: toofab.com