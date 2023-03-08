LOOK: Madonna and New Boyfie Josh Popper Go IG Official with a Kiss

It’s Instagram official! Madonna is dating 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper, and the Queen of Pop recently confirmed it by sharing a photo of them kissing on Instagram Story.

Prior to dating her new beau, the 64-year-old “Material Girl” singer was previously in a relationship with 23-year-old model and skateboarder Andrew Darnell. Madonna and Popper’s kissing photo was taken from a Purim party, and the two of them were masked and wearing all-black outfits.

The singer was dressed as Kween Esther for the event, and she captioned the pic, writing:

“Killers who are partying.”

As per her new beau, Popper is not only a boxer, but also the owner of the boxing gym Bredwinners in Manhattan. On top of that, he appeared in the latest season of ‘Summer House,’ which is a reality TV show on the Bravo American network.

Not to mention, Popper was also an NFL athlete, who played for teams, including the Cardinals and the Colts. Thereafter, he started a career as a boxer, and is now a boxing studio owner and boxing coach as well.

Speaking of which, Popper reportedly trains one of Madonna’s six children, however, it was not revealed which one of them it is.

