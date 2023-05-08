LOOK: Maluma Brings the Heat in Miami with Latest Thirst Traps

Maluma is back at it again with a fresh set of thirst traps that not only set Instagram ablaze, but also brought the heat in Miami.

In the recent pics, the 29-year-old Colombian singer is wearing nothing but a pair of shorts, accessorized with two pendant necklaces and sunglasses in some photos. The photos show him basking under the Miami sun while showing off his tattooed and muscly physique.

Dropping Maluma’s latest thirst traps here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from being a master in the thirst trap game, the Grammy winner also makes sure to pay homage to his roots amidst all of the success that he’s been receiving in his music career.

“Not everybody talks about it or knows about it, but I have a big foundation in Colombia that is called El Arte de Los Sueños [The Art of Dreams]. We have more than 400 kids in Colombia that we’ve rescued from the hoods, and we give them dance lessons, singing lessons. I feel proud of it, and I feel like I’m putting the energy in that project and changing, in a good way, everything,” Maluma shared in a recent interview with Esquire.

We’re here for a talented hottie who also supports a good cause! <3 And since we’re already admiring Maluma, it doesn’t hurt to look at some more of his recent thirst traps, right? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: esquire.com