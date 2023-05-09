LOOK: Michael Cimino Flexes Fit Physique in Latest Stunning Pics

Michael Cimino recently posted a series of photos that were both artistic and thirst-worthy, and need not to say, his followers were all over them.

The stunning pics were taken in various nature backgrounds while the 23-year-old actor was shirtless and only wearing distressed denim jeans in some of the photos. He was wearing a tank top and/or a shirt over it in other photos, and his looks were accessorized with layered necklaces.

On the caption, he wrote:

Advertisement

“How does this story end?

•

•

•

Photographer:

@milesleavphoto

•

•

Had to repost cause it didn’t let us collab on the post,” followed by a crying emoji.

The comments section are filled with praises and words of admiration for Cimino, and here are some of them:

“These are mesmerizing”

“YOU’RE THE PRETTIEST MAN”

Advertisement

“these photos are *chefs kiss*”

The gays are also loving the pics (understandably so), and one particular user expressed how much they admire the actor, writing:

“Micheal you really wow, am a black guy gay from Canada. Still figuring out ma self on how to come out,worried about how they will look at me,judging me but feel wana be me. One good thing am watching you series LOVE,VICTOR it’s really giving me courage. Am loving this and feeling sorry all you had to pass through. It’s a movie l know but you played parts some of us we passing through in reality love you so much.”

Cimino is well-known for portraying the character of Victor Salazar in the LGBTQ+ series ‘Love, Victor.’ The Hulu show’s synopsis reads:

Advertisement

“Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Going back to Cimino’s latest thirst-worthy pics, and now dropping them here because sharing is caring. 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement