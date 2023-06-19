LOOK: Michael Cimino Strikes Again with New Super Sexy Snaps!

Michael Cimino was recently at it once again with the thirst traps, and guess what? It involves him in a bathtub full of roses…

The 23-year-old actor posted a series of photos of him in a bathtub filled with a bunch of white and pink roses, along with other kinds of white flowers. Needless to say, the pics are V seductive, and we’ve got, not only Cimino, but also photographer Henry Jimenez to thank.

“You just got home and this random man is playin in your tub wyd?

•

•

Photographer:

@henryjimenez

•

•

Feat. The spray on tat from the flash premiere,” the ‘Love, Victor’ actor wrote on the caption, referring to the Superman logo tattoo on his chest.

The comments section are filled with thirst (obvs), as well as some amusing responses to Cimino’s caption:

“ask if they wanna play mermaids duh!”

“run me over with a tricycle”

“Id close the door gently, and run for my life”

“Playing with him? Duh!”

Aside from serving a lotta thirst on Insta, the actor is also starring as Ethan in the latest season of the hit series ‘Never Have I Ever,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Spoiler alert: Cimino offers a lot of WOW factor in the show too. 😉