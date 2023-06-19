LOOK: Michael Cimino Strikes Again with New Super Sexy Snaps!

Michael Cimino was recently at it once again with the thirst traps, and guess what? It involves him in a bathtub full of roses…

The 23-year-old actor posted a series of photos of him in a bathtub filled with a bunch of white and pink roses, along with other kinds of white flowers. Needless to say, the pics are V seductive, and we’ve got, not only Cimino, but also photographer Henry Jimenez to thank.

“You just got home and this random man is playin in your tub wyd?


Photographer:
@henryjimenez


Feat. The spray on tat from the flash premiere,” the ‘Love, Victor’ actor wrote on the caption, referring to the Superman logo tattoo on his chest.

(c) Instagram: @itsmichaelcimino / @henryjimenz
The comments section are filled with thirst (obvs), as well as some amusing responses to Cimino’s caption:

“ask if they wanna play mermaids duh!”

“run me over with a tricycle”

“Id close the door gently, and run for my life”

“Playing with him? Duh!”

Aside from serving a lotta thirst on Insta, the actor is also starring as Ethan in the latest season of the hit series ‘Never Have I Ever,’ which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Spoiler alert: Cimino offers a lot of WOW factor in the show too. 😉

