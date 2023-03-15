LOOK: Moments When Diplo Had the Internet Thirsting for More

As you may or may not know, Diplo recently said that he is “not, not gay,” and also revealed that he has “gotten a blow job from a guy before.”

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, the 44-year-old DJ stated that he may be a “little gay,” and that when it comes to dating, he is more of a “vibe over gender” kind of guy.

Take from that what you will, but one thing’s for sure, Diplo is one for serving A+ thirst traps, and here are some of them for your viewing pleasure. 😉

He’s all Santa-suited up in this one, but that expression?!

Moreover, Diplo has only dated women publicly, and he has a two sons with ex Kathryn Lockhart named Lockett (13) and Lazer (9). He also has a son with Jevon King named Pace, who is 2 years old.

Diplo branded himself as “half-gay” on a Twitter exchange back in 2016, and he kissed Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar in their “Então Vai” music video in 2018. Not to mention, he and fellow DJ Chantel sparked dating rumors in 2020, but neither of them confirmed the speculations.

Source: dailymail.co.uk