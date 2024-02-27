LOOK: Omar Apollo Drops a Pic with ‘Elite’ Actor Arón Piper

The internet was once again left in a frenzy after Omar Apollo dropped a pic with someone very unexpected on Twitter…

Out of all the celebrities, our worlds collided when Apollo snapped a selfie with ‘Elite’ hottie Arón Piper. Yup, you read that right. Piper is with a different Omar this time around, and people are fangirling and, of course, thirsting about it on Twitter.

“Fell to my knees need them in a room in which there are no others,” @isaiahaaron__ tweeted.

“i can take two,” @iamnotpocky wrote.

“not the omaron that I was expecting,” @tempoacc_ also expressed, referring to Piper’s fan-favorite love team with former on-screen beau, Omar Ayuso, in the hit Spanish Netflix series ‘Elite’.

Dropping Piper and Apollo’s selfie here:

Moreover, Piper is a Spanish-German actor and singer, who is well-known for portraying the role of Ander Muñoz in ‘Elite’, where he shared a lot of steamy scenes with gay actor Ayuso. Meanwhile, Apollo released his latest songs towards the end of 2023 under his Live for Me EP.

Piper and Apollo’s photo sparked speculations on a potential collaboration, or a possible new friendship, which either or both — we are HERE FOR. <3 People were certainly thrilled to see them together, so here’s to hoping for more sightings of them in the future!

