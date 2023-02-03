LOOK: Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen with a Star-Studded Vow Renewal

On Tuesday, Portia de Rossi surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a vow renewal ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner.

The event was disguised as Portia’s 50th birthday party, and she was also the one who meticulously planned the whole thing, only having told a few people about the surprise. The event was held at the couple’s new home, where they moved into the past week.

Portia and Ellen have been married for 14 years, and aside from the whole vow renewal, the former also surprised her wife by wearing her Zac Posen wedding gown from 2008. The event was truly a beautiful and romantic memory for the couple, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered to witness it.

Among the guests were famous celebrities, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom.

In the video that was posted by The Ellen Show on YouTube, Ellen can be seen very surprised as she looked at Portia, who gave her a bunch of white flowers. The comedian, who was wearing casual clothes, was gestured by her wife to go at the center of the venue, where their beautiful renewal of vows was held in front of their guests.

Here’s the video of Ellen and Portia’s surprise vow renewal ceremony:

Source: people.com