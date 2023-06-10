LOOK: Russell Tovey Gives Off V Sexy Energy in Latest Photoshoot

Russell Tovey has done it yet again — make the internet go crazy with thirst over a series of sexy photos…

The 41-year-old English actor recently posted some black and white pics from one of his latest photoshoots with SuperMagazine, and saying that they’re hot would be an understatement. The first one is a close-up shot of him with a pit moment.

The second is of him wearing a mesh-type tank top, and doing that pose… You’ll just have to see for yourself. 😉 As for the rest of the photos, no words are needed. Instead, here’s what the netizens think and/or felt:

“a tear just fell down my legs,” one user admitted.

Another comment reads:

“I’m a bit speechless if that’s ok.”

And here are more thirst comments, ’cause you know what? Relatable.

“yummy pits”

“dadddddyyyyyy!”

“Delicious.”

Now dropping Tovey’s sexy pics here:

Moreover, the out actor is also this month’s cover of Soho House magazine, and the outlet got to see and photograph his beautiful and newly renovated home in east London. As for how Tovey decided to design his house, he shared:

“The art always has come first, and I wanted the kitchen to feel social. I love body language, facial expressions and character, so there’s a lot of figurative work in here.”