LOOK: Some of the Most Iconic Gay Couples On-Screen

Let’s celebrate Pride month by listing some of the most iconic gay couples on-screen who not only made us fall in love with their love stories, but also made us feel seen… <3

With no particular sequence, let’s get on to our list!

TK & Carlos

Advertisement

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s T.K. Strand and Carlos Reyes, who are portrayed by actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva.

Adam & Eric

Advertisement

Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) from ‘Sex Education’.

Mitch & Cam

‘Modern Family’s Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker, who are portrayed by actors

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

Advertisement

Victor & Benji

Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) and Benjamin ‘Benji’ Campbell (George Sear) from ‘Love, Victor’.

Blaine & Kurt

Advertisement

‘Glee’s Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel, who are portrayed by actors Darren Criss and Chris Colfer.

David & Patrick

Advertisement

David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) from ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

Connor & Oliver

‘How to Get Away with Murder’s Connor Walsh and Oliver Hampton, who are portrayed by actors Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora.

Advertisement

Justin & Brian

Justin Taylor (Randy Harrison) and Brian Kinney (Gale Harold) from ‘Queer as Folk’.

Charlie & Nick

Advertisement

‘Heartstopper’s Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who are portrayed by actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

Ian & Mickey

Advertisement

Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) from ‘Shameless’.

Any more iconic gay couples to add to our list? 🙂