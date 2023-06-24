LOOK: Some of the Most Iconic Gay Couples On-Screen

by

Let’s celebrate Pride month by listing some of the most iconic gay couples on-screen who not only made us fall in love with their love stories, but also made us feel seen… <3

With no particular sequence, let’s get on to our list!

TK & Carlos

(c) Instagram: @tarlos_fever

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s T.K. Strand and Carlos Reyes, who are portrayed by actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva.

Adam & Eric

(c) Twitter: @cwj92movieman
Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) from ‘Sex Education’.

Mitch & Cam

(c) Instagram: @modernfamily

‘Modern Family’s Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker, who are portrayed by actors
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

Victor & Benji

(c) Twitter: @gaycouple_ships

Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) and Benjamin ‘Benji’ Campbell (George Sear) from ‘Love, Victor’.

Blaine & Kurt

(c) Twitter: @littIewomcn

‘Glee’s Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel, who are portrayed by actors Darren Criss and Chris Colfer.

David & Patrick

(c) Instagram: @schittscreek
David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) from ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

Connor & Oliver

(c) Twitter: @mabeIsmora

‘How to Get Away with Murder’s Connor Walsh and Oliver Hampton, who are portrayed by actors Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora.

Justin & Brian

(c) Twitter: @fucukthem

Justin Taylor (Randy Harrison) and Brian Kinney (Gale Harold) from ‘Queer as Folk’.

Charlie & Nick

(c) Instagram: @see_saw_films / @heartstoppertv

‘Heartstopper’s Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who are portrayed by actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

Ian & Mickey

(c) Twitter: @exilegallavich
Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) from ‘Shameless’.

 

Any more iconic gay couples to add to our list? 🙂

 

