LOOK: Some of the Most Iconic Gay Couples On-Screen

Let’s celebrate Pride month by listing some of the most iconic gay couples on-screen who not only made us fall in love with their love stories, but also made us feel seen… <3
With no particular sequence, let’s get on to our list!
TK & Carlos
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s T.K. Strand and Carlos Reyes, who are portrayed by actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva.
Adam & Eric
Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) from ‘Sex Education’.
Mitch & Cam
‘Modern Family’s Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker, who are portrayed by actors
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.
Victor & Benji
Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) and Benjamin ‘Benji’ Campbell (George Sear) from ‘Love, Victor’.
Blaine & Kurt
‘Glee’s Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel, who are portrayed by actors Darren Criss and Chris Colfer.
David & Patrick
David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) from ‘Schitt’s Creek’.
Connor & Oliver
‘How to Get Away with Murder’s Connor Walsh and Oliver Hampton, who are portrayed by actors Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora.
Justin & Brian
Justin Taylor (Randy Harrison) and Brian Kinney (Gale Harold) from ‘Queer as Folk’.
Charlie & Nick
‘Heartstopper’s Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who are portrayed by actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor.
Ian & Mickey
Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) from ‘Shameless’.
Any more iconic gay couples to add to our list? 🙂