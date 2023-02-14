LOOK: ‘The Flash’ Super Bowl Trailer Packs a Punch in Many Ways

The much awaited first trailer of ‘The Flash’ movie was dropped during Super Bowl LVII, and it packs a punch, featuring two Ezra Millers, as well as Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman.

Keaton’s Batman is making his big screen comeback for the first time since the 1992 superhero film ‘Batman Returns.’ In the upcoming ‘The Flash’ film, Miller’s Barry Allen zooms into a multiverse, where he meets another version of himself.

Not to mention, he also runs into two versions of Batman, portrayed by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. On top of that, Michael Shannon is reprising his role as General Zod from 2013’s ‘Man of Steel,’ and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is making a debut.

Aside from the mentioned stars, the cast of ‘The Flash’ movie also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue, and Maribel Verdú. Prior to dropping the trailer, the film has gone through a rocky path over the past year after Miller’s numerous legal troubles.

The 30-year-old actor, who identifies as non-binary, is reportedly undergoing treatment for their “complex mental health issues.” DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran also stated during a press day that “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery.”

Moreover, ‘The Flash’ movie is set to be released in theaters on June 16. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Sources: variety.com, yahoo.com/entertainment