LOOK: The Hottest Men According to Straight Men of Reddit

The straight men of Reddit have spoken, and they listed out who they think are the hottest men alive. They did not hesitate with their answers and were very articulate about their respective votes!

Ryan Gosling

Advertisement

“I went to Barbie for Margot Robbie, I stayed for Ryan Gosling.”

Advertisement

Henry Cavill

Advertisement

“Look I’m as straight as they come. Married with two kids and everything. But all I’m saying is If Henry Cavill wants to tie me down and whisper the specs to his new PC tower in his Geralt voice, who am I to say no.”

Hugh Jackman

Advertisement

“I would totally go gay for Hugh Jackman. Good looking, great actor, great singer, great dancer and seems like an all around cool dude with a great sense of humor.”

Advertisement

Lee Pace

Advertisement

“In the latest season premiere of ‘Foundation’ he has a naked fight scene. Apparently didn’t use a stunt double either. Just putting that out there.”

Chris Evans

Advertisement

“I’m not gay, ok, I’m not. I like chicks. but if Chris Evans’ Captain America needed to get off, like, to save the world from Hydra or something, and I was the only one around? Well I’m a patriot dammit! I’d let him finish inside me.”