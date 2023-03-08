LOOK: The Internet Loses It Over ‘AHS’ Actor Cody Fern’s Revealing Pic

Once again, the internet was sent spiraling after ‘American Horror Story’ heartthrob Cody Fern posted a revealing pic that has gone viral ever since, and understandably so…

In the photo, the 34-year-old Australian actor and director took a mirror selfie of him wearing absolutely nothing, with his skin glistening under the light. He posted the sensual pic by covering his private part with a rose emoji that leaves very little to the imagination. 😉

Dropping the thirst trap here for your viewing pleasure:

To say that people online are thirsty after seeing Fern’s pic is probably an understatement, and here are some of their sentiments on Twitter:

“Cody Fern is one naughty, naughty man. He’s been teasing us for a while now. I’m pretty sure he’ll be completely naked next time. I guarantee it. Just not on Instagram. If not, well, this recent one is good enough. Real life Adonis. I’m hot now. Damn you, Cody!,” one user tweeted.

Another one wrote:

“DO NOT PUT THAT PICTURE OF CODY FERN ON MY TL OR IM ENDING UP ON NATIONAL NEWS.”

Moreover, Fern is famously known for playing the role of Michael Langdon in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse.’

Source: gayety.co