LOOK: Timothée Chalamet Stuns As the Face of Bleu De Chanel

Timothée Chalamet was recently announced as the ambassador for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance, proving that he is not only starring in some of the biggest film franchises, but also slaying as the face of huge brands.

The 27-year-old actor initially teased his fans by posting a photo of Chanel’s logo on Instagram. Not long after, he shared a series of snaps from his Bleu de Chanel photoshoot, which were shot by Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti.

As per Attitude, the notes of the popular fragrance include: “aromatic-woody accords, with Caledonian sandalwood, notes amber cedar and tonka bean.” Meanwhile, Chalamet showed his sexy and chic side in the photos, which you can see below:

Moreover, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star has a lot more in store for us this year aside from being the ambassador of Bleu De Chanel fragrance. The highly anticipated ‘Dune: Part Two’ is set to be released on November 3, 2023.

And on top of that, Chalamet is also starring in the upcoming fantasy-musical film ‘Wonka,’ which will be showing in theaters on December 15, 2023.

Source: attitude.co.uk