LOOK: Top 10 Hottest Soccer Players in 2022

This year’s FIFA World Cup is currently being held in Qatar, and it is only fitting for us to talk about the sexiest soccer players on the field. And without further ado, we introduce to you our picks for the top 10 hottest soccer players in 2022.

Marco Asensio

He is a 26-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain’s national team.

Fabian Schär

He is a 30-year-old Swiss professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United and the Swiss national team.

Son Heung-min

He is a 30-year-old South Korean professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, and he is also the captain of South Korea’s national team.

Marcus Rashford

He is a 25-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and England’s national team.

Neymar

He is a 30-year-old Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s national team.

Marcos Llorente

He is a 27-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a midfielder or second striker for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and Spain’s national team.

James Rodríguez

He is a 31-year-old Colombian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Spanish club Real Madrid and Colombia’s national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo

He is a 37-year-old Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus, and he is also the captain of Portugal’s national team.

Álvaro Morata

He is a 30-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a striker for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and Spain’s national team.

Joshua Kimmich

He is a 27-year-old German professional footballer who plays as a right back for Bayern Munich and Germany’s national team.

Sources: ranker.com, fillgap.news