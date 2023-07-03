LOOK: Troye Sivan Drops Raunchy Pic in Leather and Undies

Troye Sivan recently dropped another V sexy promotional photo for his new song “Rush,” which is set to be released on July 13.

The said pic shows him wearing a red crop top, paired with leather chaps, which shows his white underwear. His upper body and face are not photographed, which doesn’t take away from the fact that the raunchy photo leaves little to the imagination…

On the caption, the 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter simply wrote:

#RUSH

Prior to the latest leather chaps pic, Sivan has been teasing his upcoming song, which is much awaited by his fans. Early in June, he posted a nude photo, which he captioned:

“I feel the rush.”

He then posted a teaser video, and looked back on his music career on the caption. The “Angel Baby” singer also assured fans, writing:

“Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.”

In mid-June, he also shared a sensual photo, and on the caption, he promoted:

“Pre-save my new single Rush. link in bio.”

Shortly before Sivan dropped his latest promo pic, he also teased what seems to be some lyrics of “Rush” on his Instagram post’s caption, which reads:

“breathe 1, 2, 3, take all of me so good.”

Meanwhile, some of his fans are getting a bit impatient on the comments section of his latest promotional photo, and there are also others who are just relieved that the release date for his new single “Rush” was finally announced.

Source: Instagram