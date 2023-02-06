LOOK: Twitter Drops Their Stories of “Gay Awakening”

Twitter users have been dropping their stories of “gay awakening,” and here’s where we get to see which celebrities, characters, and moments on television or the big screen were impactful enough to bring out one’s inner gay.

For more context, Urban Dictionary defines the term “gay awakening” as:

“When you fall for someone of the same gender for the first time. It’s scary and wonderful and you lose all control. Your definition of love is redefined and you realize this is what you have been waiting for.”

Now, let’s see Twitter’s stories on their gay awakenings…

“my gay awakening is brian from family guy,” one user shared.

Meanwhile, another user claims that David Henrie brought out an entire generation’s inner gay:

“my gay awakening was charlie’s angels,” a user revealed.

Moreover, a particular portrayal of Chris Evans was this person‘s gay awakening:

“taylor’s moan in ready for it was definitely my gay awakening,” another user shared.

JoJo Siwa also previously revealed her gay awakening, which was Demi Lovato’s 2015 hit song, “Cool for the Summer.” The track’s lyrics talks about having a summer fling with another woman.

“I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time. I did not know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older and I understand, I know what it means,” the 19-year-old YouTuber shared.

Later on, Siwa was further awakened by Jenna Dewan’s Magic Mike-inspired performance in ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ recalling:

“Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number. I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, she didn’t know she was gay, until…”

Who/what was your gay awakening? 🙂

Sources: queerty.com, urbandictionary.com, etonline.com