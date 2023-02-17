LOOK: Twitter Is Loving Ncuti Gatwa’s New Vibrant ‘Doctor Who’ Costume

Ncuti Gatwa was recently spotted wearing a new costume for ‘Doctor Who’s Christmas special, and his colorful fit is proving to be iconic.

In the photos, the 30-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor can be seen wearing a brown long coat with a vibrant stripy orange top, paired with a high-waisted pants for his character The Fifteenth Doctor.

Not to mention, he was filming the Christmas special with Millie Gibson, who plays the role of Ruby Sunday. The first look images featured a different orange and brown ensemble back in December, but fans are loving the recent costume as well.

Here’s Gatwa’s iconic new fit:

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter has to say about the outfit in question…

“I am so obsessed with Ncuti Gatwa’s costume,” one user wrote.

Another one tweeted:

“Best dressed Doctor he’s already won i’m sorry,” a Twitter user expressed.

This person seems to agree:

“Ncuti Gatwa is about to take the crown for Most Stylish Doctor and I’m living for it”

Another user noted:

“I know we haven’t seem Ncuti Gatwa properly in action yet as the Doctor but he’s already nailing the ‘old soul in a young body’ thing imo I’m so excited to see his range. His Doctor already seems to be a far cry from Eric (who I also love, don’t get me wrong)”

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson have been pictured filming their first Christmas Special in Newport, Wales! Ncuti can also be seen wearing a new outfit for The Fifteenth Doctor! 🎬✨

#DoctorWho #dwsr pic.twitter.com/02fRgRRL8m — Whovian Fanbase (@whovian_fanbase) February 15, 2023

In conclusion, we are living for Gatwa’s vibrant fit, and we cannot wait to see him in action for ‘Doctor Who’s Christmas special!

Source: thepinknews.com