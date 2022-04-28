Looking At Jonathan Bailey’s Past & Future Career

Thirsty gay/bi men and lust-filled women have launched Jonathan Bailey into a household name here in the states and we are totally fine with that.

This Monday April 25th, Jonathan Bailey’s celebrated yet another year’s travel around the third rock from the sun. Born on 25 April 1988 in Wallingford, United Kingdom, the Bridgerton actor turned 34 years old. He’s done so much more than Bridgerton and looks like he has many other things in store as the universe seems to be aligning for Bailey’s conquering.

Bailey has appears in several British projects like Broadchurch, Leonardo, W1A, Doctor Who, and Campus, and of course most recently he has gained international fame as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

How good does his future look? Let’s bet on it.

A study by Casino Guardian suggests Bailey is a near-perfect fit to the world’s ideal man. The study collates the physical features and relevant lifestyle attributes of historical Sexiest Man Alive lists to build the world’s ideal man.

The annual awards use reader votes to determine the hottest men across key categories, including sexiest smile, and are considered a benchmark of attractiveness. The data found that the ideal man has short, dark-brown hair and brown eyes, is exactly 6ft in height, has an athletic build, and boasts short brown facial hair or stubble.- OxfordMail

Does he measure up? Jonathan Bailey has dark brown hair, but at 5ft 9” he is just under 6ft. We know he’s in very good shape and enjoy his short brown beard.

Sexiest Man huh? What about the Deadliest Man?

Casino Guardian did the sexiest vote, but William Hill looked at the numbers for the Bailey = Bond equation. This comes after the regency romance star was added to the list of stars who could play James Bond by bookmakers William Hill.

Bailey is actually going up against his Brigerton season 1 costar and current Bond favorite Rege-Jean Page (5-2) for the 007 role.

Reports say that MGM Studios turned their attention from Page to Bailey late last month, following Season 2 of Bridgerton breaking Netflix viewing records, with fans racking up a staggering 251.7 million viewing hours in just seven days on the streaming platform. In a CinemaBlend interview, Ben Whishaw has his opinions and is leaning toward Bailey.

How have his odds surpassed Page? Bailey is 66-1 to follow Daniel Craig as James Bond, according to bookmaker William Hill.

We wish Jonathan Bailey all the luck in the world. Here are some other shots of him as well as a little more of his acting career highlights. Stay for the end of the post as we have some wonderful videos that will help you learn even more about the man of the hour.

I think my first introduction to Mr JB was his presence on Doctor Who as Psi. Jenna Coleman had many hot costars, we just wish Bailey stayed around a little longer.

But we have to go back further to make note of his acting beginnings. At just six years old, he was in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Christmas Carol, before making his West End debut in Les Miserables at the age of eight. He did make small appearances in some television series but many have that first look memory of seeing him in Baddiel’s Syndrome back in 2001 or Doctors in 2007.

We’re not going to mention all of his appearances, but one significant one was one of his first leading roles when he was in the CBBC series Leonardo for two seasons starting in 2011 where he played a teenage Leonardo DaVinci growing up in 15th-century Florence.

He seemed to grow up pretty quick for his role in Broadchurch (2013), the ITV police drama.

You can check him out in Chewing Gum (2017) season 2. But enough about his acting. What about him!?!

Now if you were looking to surprise him with a belated birthday gift, you could reference this GQ video where he states the ten things he cannot live without.

Wanting to get to know him further? Check out this Harper’s Bazaar UK interview where he describes his perfect date.

And if you want to think he’s singing to you, we found this great little morsel of his Audition tape for Jason Robert Brown’s London production of Last Five Years.

Sources: HuffPostUK , Attitude , OxfordMail , CinemaBlend , featured image from @jbayleaf