Looking Back on the Life of Late ‘The Dark Knight’ Star Heath Ledger

The late Heath Ledger had left quite a legacy in his acting career, including his second Oscar nomination and ultimate win for his portrayal of Joker in the film ‘The Dark Knight.’

Unfortunately, Hollywood lost a phenomenal talent after the actor (at age 28) was found dead on January 22, 2008 in New York City. A lot of people admired and looked up to Ledger, not only as a talented actor, but also as a great person.

CEO of Focus Features and producer of ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ James Schamus, expressed:

“Heath Ledger was a courageous actor, and a great soul.”

The late actor was suffering from mental anguish, and he passed away due to “accidental overdose of medications, a fatal cocktail of painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs, and sleeping pills.” Ledger starred in a number of films, and his notable works include: ’10 Things I Hate About You,’ ‘The Patriot,’ ‘Lords of Dogtown,’ ‘Monster’s Ball,’ ‘Casanova,’ ‘The Brothers Grimm,’ ‘I’m Not There,’ and ‘Candy.’

Not to mention, he is best known for playing the role of Joker in ‘The Dark Knight.’ Moreover, the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor once said that he wanted to be remembered for his works and not what Hollywood tried to portray him as.

“I never had money, and I was very happy without it. When I die, my money’s not gonna come with me. My movies will live on – for people to judge what I was as a person. I just want to stay curious,” Ledger expressed.

It has been 15 years since the actor passed away, and people continue to remember and miss him…

15 years without heath ledger who will always remain as one of our bests 🫂 missing you every day pic.twitter.com/EZ4iSgiu9B — helin 7 (@siriusgrin) January 22, 2023

today is 15 years since we lost heath ledger 💔 pic.twitter.com/2hQlH0UlAd — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) January 22, 2023

15 years without heath ledger 💔 you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/S4NTPIHuMW — aurs🪷 (@starkerwiitch) January 22, 2023

we lost heath ledger 15 years ago today. an incredible actor and human being. gone but never forgotten🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ytCAGCdVQa — ? (@beforetrlogy) January 22, 2023

And now, let’s look back on some of Ledger’s stunning moments to remember him. <3

