LOOK:’Punch’ Drops Intense Trailer of a Boxer Discovering His Identity

Jordan Oosterhof and Tim Roth are starring in the film ‘Punch,’ and the storyline seems intense based on its recently released official trailer.

Oosterhof is portraying the character of Jim Richardson, a teenage boxer, who is training hard for his first professional fight. Meanwhile, Roth plays the role of his coach and father named Stan.

The father and son’s relationship seems to be amicable when it comes to training, however, the same cannot be said outside of teaching and learning about fighting techniques. Jim also starts to learn more about his identity when he meets Whetu (Conan Hayes).

Thereafter, conflicts arise as he navigates accepting his true self, pursuing his passion, meeting his father’s expectations, as well as fighting for the person he loves. As per Collider, the film “deals with isolation, alcoholism, homophobia, and violence.”

Moreover, the official synopsis reads:

“Jim is a promising teenage boxer, training under the watch of his demanding and alcoholic father. When Jim develops a relationship with a male classmate, the two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As Jim discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength has to do with heroism.”

‘Punch’ is set to premiere on Digital, On Demand and in theaters on March 10. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Source: collider.com