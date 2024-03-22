Love For All Boat: Seattle Celebratory Vow Renewal for LGBTQ+ Couples

Seattle is home to one of the largest LGBTQIA+ populations in the country, with 17% of adults in the Seattle Metro Area identifying as community members according to Census Data.

Any chance we get, we return to Seattle. My first visit 10 years ago was the beginning of my love affair with this Pacific Northwest destination. My last visit was just last year in August for a stay both before and after our Alaskan Cruise.

I shared our Seattle stay and rediscovering the gay hot spots the city has to offer in our post ‘Seattle Gayborhood is Still One of the Best in the Nation – Pony, Diesel, & Union Oh My! Seattle Gay Night Life is Stronger than Ever.’ The LGBTQIA+ community has been integral to Seattle’s history and is pivotal to the city’s vibrant reputation today, thanks in part to a thriving LGBTQIA+ business community. The gayborhood is one of the strongest in the nation that we have experienced and it has only become stronger, even during and after the pandemic.

Seattle is also home to one of the country’s largest free Pride festivals, which will celebrate 50 years this June. As part of the celebration, Seattle is becoming a true city for lovers and married LGBTQ+ couples.

Renew Your Vows Aboard the ‘Love For All Boat’ on May 30

On the heels of Seattle’s 50th anniversary of Pride, Seattle is proudly welcoming LGBTQIA+ couples from all over to make a splash with their love through a uniquely Seattle vow renewal experience. On May 30, the Visit Seattle, the destination marketing organization for Seattle and King County, will transform one of the city’s famed cruising boats into the Love For All Boat – an ode to love, commitment, and belonging in the LGBTQIA+ community.

A Local Sweetheart of a Host

The evening will be emceed by and include a performance from drag icon and Seattleite since 2006, BenDeLaCreme.

“I call Seattle the place that aligns with my sensibilities –the open, creative spirit of the city fosters this beautiful sense of belonging and love for the community. The city has a deep history of showing up for the community; and of course, we’re a city that knows how to throw a big, queer party – so expect the best for the Love For All Boat. It’s an honor it is to emcee this tribute to LGBTQ+ love in the city I proudly call home.” – BenDeLaCreme

Love For All Boat

The sunset voyage will be aboard Argosy Cruises’ Salish Explorer, a 300 person-capacity cruising boat that will travel through the Puget Sound – offering stunning views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains, and Seattle’s famed skyline. As part of admission, guests will be treated to Pacific Northwest cuisine, Washington wines, special performances, and other Seattle touches, including a one-of-a-kind gift bag curated from a variety of local LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. The pinnacle of the evening will be a vow renewal ceremony led by Justice Mary Yu, Washington’s first openly gay Asian American and Latina justice – who notably officiated Washington’s first same-sex marriage in 2012.

“The Love For All Boat symbolizes Seattle’s commitment to being a destination that welcomes all community members with love, inclusion, and acceptance, year-round. We are honored for Seattle to have a place in the love stories of these couples through this vow renewal experience.” – Tammy Blount-Canavan, President and CEO of Visit Seattle.

Visit Seattle has a proud history of creating destination marketing campaigns that are inclusive to and honor the LGBTQIA+ community. This year will mark the tenth anniversary of the organization’s landmark ‘Marry Me in Seattle’ campaign. Developed to celebrate the passage of marriage equality in Washington state, Visit Seattle hosted four Seattle dream weddings for LGBTQIA+ couples from out of state.

Where to Stay

Eleven Seattle hotels are offering LGBTQIA+ pride-themed packages in celebration of the event. There’s something for every couple to enjoy, with benefits ranging from free room upgrades and dining credits to romantic extras, like spa coupons and in-room chocolate and bubbly. The event is free to guests of participating downtown Seattle hotels.

“As the first hotel in Seattle to raise the Pride flag – now flying year-round – W Seattle is the epicenter of Pride celebrations downtown. In addition to hosting one of the city’s most popular drag brunches during Seattle Pride, our Love For All Boat 50 Years of Pride Package, complete with two tickets to the event, high-floor accommodations, a $50 beverage and food credit, and a bottle of wine from a local LGBTQIA+ owned winery, Aluel Cellars, speaks to our commitment to inclusion. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community myself, I am grateful to live in a city like Seattle, where love for all is celebrated. We look forward to welcoming couples for this exciting occasion!” – Greg Campbell, Director of Sales & Marketing for W Seattle.

Tickets and More Info

Tickets for this one-night celebration are now available at loveforallboat.org, with comped admission available for guests of participating Downtown Seattle hotels ($100 value). The cruise will set sail from Pier 55 in Downtown Seattle at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the GSBA Scholarship Fund, which supports LGBTQIA+ and allied students.

More information about the event and ticketing can be found at loveforallboat.org

About BenDeLaCreme:

Appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3, BenDeLaCreme rose to international acclaim through her powerhouse appearances on the show, earning her a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.” She has used her platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment and legislation sweeping the U.S. – educating audiences on dangerous rhetoric negatively impacting the queer and trans community on a global scale, while offering messages of hope to community members.

About Visit Seattle:

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. Visit visitseattle.org.

