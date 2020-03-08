“Love Is Blind’s” Carlton Morton’s Tired Of Biphobic Pushback

Carlton Morton has had enough.

When Morton appeared on Netflix’s dating reality television series, he hoped to fall in love. That said, he was haunted by his past and specifically his past relationships. You see, Morton quickly revealed on the show that he has previously fallin’ in love with “hearts” and not genders. As such, he has experience dating men. But this was a fact that bothered Morton who hoped to marry a woman. Even worse, he chose not to reveal this fact until after getting engaged to one of the other reality show contestants.

After appearing on the show, Carlton Morton has had a rough time on social media and with the press. Unfortunately, he’s been met with a heavy biphobic pushback to his storyline on the show. And now, it appears that he has had enough of it all.

As Morton shared through an Instagram post four days ago, he is done doing press for the show as he feels like he’s fighting alone.

As Morton shared in a picture with text, “I’m really done. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, etc. I am not doing any press/bookings as of today’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life. Also, so called “celebrity” friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER yet they don’t! I’ve argued for tons of people. Y’all see ANY of those people speaking up for me? I”M DONE.”

To caption that message, Morton included the lines, “Thanks for the 3 of y’all who supported me in this. I feel alone and don’t want any of this life anymore. I’m fighting ALONE. And it HURTS.”

Unfortunately, Carlton Morton has not shared any more posts on social media since sharing that message. Feeling concerned for him, many of his followers have shared words of love, comfort, and acceptance.

“You matter. Your life matters. You deserve to be accepted and loved for you,” wrote on Instagram user.

“It’s okay to be black, male and queer,” wrote another before adding, “Please, don’t let small minded people make you feel small.”

“It sucks that people are still ignorant and disrespectful towards anyone different from themselves,” wrote a third. “You are a beautiful person inside and out no matter what. You probably won’t see this but still I want you to know there are so many people here for you Carlton.”

Our hearts go out to Carlton Morton. As an LGBTQ Black man, he is facing serious obstacles in life. We hope those words of love and acceptance reach him. We hope that he, and other LGBTQ black men, know that he/they are not alone.