‘Love, Victor’ Star Michael Cimino Sets Roses on Fire

Michael Cimino recently concluded the teen comedy drama ‘Love, Victor’ with its third and final season, and keeping himself busy, he has also released a new song entitled “Stole Me” on July 29.

More recently, he posted a series of concept photos on his Instagram account, and bear in mind that he is shirtless, holding a bunch of roses on fire. As expected, his fans went into an online frenzy, admiring the artistic photos, and of course, thirsting over Cimino whom one of them described as a “work of art.”

every single detail of michael cimino is a perfect work of art. pic.twitter.com/WLtiCpMWKD — 💭 (@thinkercimino) August 5, 2022

@_michaelcimino_ is so fine 😵‍💫😩 pic.twitter.com/dM7W8MmvIZ — Love, Darius ³⁰ 🎡 • HSMTMTS S3 SPOILERS ☁️ 🍂 (@ciminobasholmet) August 7, 2022

Artist Henry Jimenez Kerbox, who took the photos, also posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok video of the 22-year-old actor while posing and handling the flaming roses.

@henryjimenezkerbox The pics are EPIC🤍. ⚠️ this was made by professionals dont attempt this at home without supervision ⚠️ @Michael Cimino ♬ MOOSE – kemy

Best believe, his fans are listening to “Stole Me,” and they are loving it.

Aside from his flaming roses photoshoot, Cimino also previously posted a series of beach photos taken in Malibu, California.

“Feels good to be back :)” the actor captioned, and he certainly wasn’t the only one who felt good about it, as his fans went crazy over them.

Ok @_michaelcimino_ pictures like this should come with a warning!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/dpA3zDp42H — benjistolemy♥️🎡🦥🐧 (@BreeSatelle) August 3, 2022

So @_michaelcimino_ and Carluccio (on IG), just felt like killing us all today. I mean… pic.twitter.com/qXfKHSPo5c — Daniel (@DanLaw1991) August 3, 2022

michael cimino sure knows his audience pic.twitter.com/uAuRduSIre — rafael⁷ 🍂 (@edwardlculIen) August 3, 2022

Shirtless photos aside, Cimino will also be joining the fourth and final season of the coming-of-age comedy drama entitled ‘Never Have I Ever.’ He will be playing the role of Ethan in the Netflix original series, and his character is described as “a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High,” according to E! News.

Source: eonline.com