‘Love, Victor’ Star Michael Cimino to Join ‘Never Have I Ever’

Michael Cimino is well-known for his role in the teen series ‘Love, Victor,’ and after its conclusion, the American actor already has his next project in the works.

Cimino will be joining the cast of Netflix’s final season of ‘Never Have I Ever,’ which is a coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, and many more young and talented actors.

The 22-year-old actor will play the recurring role of Ethan who is a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High. ‘Never Have I Ever’ will return for Season 3 on August 12 of this year, and the final season will be airing in 2023.

Aside from ‘Never Have I Ever,’ Cimino will also be starring in a film entitled ‘B-Loved,’ which is a two-episode romantic special on HBO Max.

According to the synopsis, “The film revolves around Bea (Peyton List), a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Cimino), whose house she has been inhabiting for more than 100 years. With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they’ll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go.”

