‘Love, Victor’ To Get “Edgier” In Season 2, Say Showrunners

Love, Victor is coming back for a second season!

According to Deadline, Walt Disney Studios and Hulu have decided to renew Love, Victor for a second season after its first season premiered back in June. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the first season, and there were many viewers. In fact, Hulu later announced that Love, Victor was the number one most-watched drama on Hulu during its premiere week in June.

Inspired by Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel series “the Simonverse” and based on the 2018 feature film Love, Simon, Love, Victor was a continuation of the original story starring Nick Robinson. Taking place in Simon’s hometown years after his romantic ferris wheel ride, Victor Salazar and his family moved to Atlanta to escape troubles back in Texas. Unfortunately, trouble found Victor in his new home. This time, in the form of new friends, rivals, lovers, family drama, and a blossoming sexual orientation.

Looks like there's more to Victor's great love story! #LoveVictor is coming back for Season 2, only on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/VTxVqDYS7h — Love, Victor (@LoveVictorHulu) August 7, 2020

Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the script for the 2018 film, serve as showrunners on the series. Then, Michael Cimino plays the role of Victor Salazar and is joined by Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

But what could happen in this now greenlit season two? It seems that writing for the second season has been ongoing for months now. In addition, Aptaker and Berger told The Hollywood Reporter that they are excited to tell a larger story, including Victor’s actual self-discovery, in a slower and deeper way than they did in Love, Simon. They also said that knowing the show will live on Hulu, instead of Disney+ where the series was initially planned to air, frees them to write “edgier” humor into season two.

“We lost some jokes that hurt,” Berger said about the writing season one with Disney+ in mind.

Aptaker then added, “When we pitched out the second season to Hulu, their first question was, ‘When are the kids going to start having sex?'”

Source: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter