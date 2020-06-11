‘Love, Victor’ To Release Two Days Early!

Great news, Love, Simon fans! The streaming series sequel Love, Victor has moved its date forward. And even better, it’s because Disney/Hulu are respecting a Black holiday.

Recently, Love, Victor’s official social media pages announced that Love, Victor will release two days earlier than expected. Instead of releasing on June 19, the Hulu original series will now release on Wednesday, June 17.

But what’s the reason for this? The series has moved its release date in order to respect Juneteenth. Juneteenth is an American holiday that celebrates the end of slavery and the Civil War in America. While slavery officially ended with President Abe Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, the process of actually ending slavery took longer. As the Union regained control of Confederate states, slaves were freed within those states. But even still, there were some Black people that didn’t find out until much later.

While the Civil War officially ended in April of 1865, word did not spread to Texas, the last Confederate State, until June. That means some Black people were living as slaves several months or years (depending on how you want to look at it) after they were supposed to be set free. The Emancipation Proclamation was then read to enslaved Black people on June 19, 1865. This is why the holiday is known as Juneteenth, a blending of June and nineteenth.

“This coming June 19—Juneteenth—will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in America,” the official statement from the show explains. “This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight. For this reason, we are shifting the premiere date for Love, Victor to June 17.”

But again, this comes as great news for fans of the Simonverse books, Love, Simon film, and future fans of the Love, Victor show. Not only are we getting to watch the show two days earlier than expected, but it’s in an effort to respect Black people and the Black Lives Matter movement. With this move, everyone wins!

So, get excited. We now have less than a week until Love, Victor releases online. In the meantime, and to raise your personal hype, check out the trailer below.