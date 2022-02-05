Lover Of All Things Pop Culture Andy Cohen Is Honored In Hollywood

Bravo head honcho and Anderson Cooper’s BFF Andy Cohen was presented with a star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, February 4th. Page Six reported that the New Years’ Eve Live host was joined at the ceremony by his “parents, Evelyn and Lou Cohen, his sister, Emily Rosenfeld, his son Ben, college roommate from Boston University, and best friend Bruce Bozzi were also present for the ceremony.”

The Watch What Happens Live host can be seen beaming throughout the ceremony as he was honored by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais and his other BFF: singer-songwriter John Mayer.

The Real Housewives duo spoke first and told the crowd to, “Get up for Andy Cohen and stand up on a table for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now,” a hilarious reference to Cohen’s 2019 baby shower.

The RHOBH fan favorites also praised their boss using the words he coined,

Our ‘mazel of the day’ goes to you, Andy Cohen. To all the amazing things you’ve accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future. We are so honored to be here today on behalf of the 139 Housewives, past and present, to pay tribute to our friend, Andy Cohen, for a very well-deserved honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “

The Waiting on the World to Change singer came to slay the crowd with witty, and sometimes shady, references about the Real Housewives. Mayer also infused his speech with some tenderness as he reflected on his own friendship with the former CBS This Morning producer,

“Because of Andy, everyone in America has at least one gay friend.” [He is] softening hearts and opening minds all while giving the world these things to enjoy.”

After the ceremony, the celebrations continued, only this time the honoree was Cohen’s three-year-old son and birthday boy, Ben. The Radio Andy host felt truly honored as he told the crowds of fans at the ceremony,

“This is all my honor and my privilege and thank you so much all of you and thanks for coming out to my friends and family. ‘And happy birthday Ben! Happy birthday Ben! It’s your birthday! We’ve got cookies waiting for you man.”

Sources: Page Six