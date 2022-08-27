Luca Guadagnino Addresses Link of Cannibal Film & Armie Hammer Issue

In a recent interview with Deadline, ‘Bones and All’ director Luca Guadagnino addressed the coincidental link between his upcoming cannibal love story film and Armie Hammer’s accusations of cannibalism sex-fantasy.

The Italian filmmaker worked with Hammer in the 2017 movie ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ which is also starring ‘Bones and All’ male lead Timothée Chalamet. A lot of people online have linked the two together as the trailer of the film was released only a day after Discovery+’s documentary on Hammer’s allegations entitled ‘House of Hammer’ was released.

And to that Guadagnino responded,

“It didn’t dawn on me. I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media.”

He continued on by completely cutting any links between the film and Hammer’s accusations stating,

“Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it.”

The 51-year-old director also said that the movie has been in development for “a number of years” now.

‘Bones and All’ is based on American author Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same title, and aside from Chalamet, it is also starring Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

Furthermore, it will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival, and is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 23 this year.

Source: Variety.com