Luca Guadagnino Drops Official Trailer of ‘Bones and All’

The official trailer of ‘Bones and All’ was recently released, and it showed quite a steamy and bloody portrayal from stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

The coming-of-age cannibal love story was well-received during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. ‘Bones and All’ is based on the 2015 novel of the same title, written by American author Camille DeAngelis.

It tells the story of two teenage cannibals Maren, played by Russell, and Lee, who is portrayed by Chalamet, as they embark on a journey through the backroads of America. In a statement about the upcoming film, director Luca Guadagnino expressed,

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face.”

“The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?,” the Italian filmmaker shared.

Aside from Chalamet and Russell, the cast also includes: Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, Francesca Scorsese, Anna Cobb, and Mark Rylance.

The highly anticipated film ‘Bones and All’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 23. In the meantime, things are about to get a bit bloody in this official trailer:

Source: variety.com