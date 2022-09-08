Luca Guadagnino Talks About Potential Project with Timothée Chalamet

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino revealed in an interview at the Telluride Film Festival that he has more plans on working with Timothée Chalamet after their latest movie ‘Bones and All.’

He mentioned that he wants to make a sequel to their first film ‘Call Me By Your Name.’

“A sequel is an American concept. It’s more like the chronicles of Elio (Chalamet), the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do,” Guadagnino shared.

For now though, let’s focus our attention on Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ character Lee. The 51-year-old director said that he kept in touch with the ‘Dune’ actor, and that he was waiting for the right project for the two of them to work together again.

“It’s not as if I left Timothée at the height of his booming success, and then I found him four years later.We kept close. I knew that there was not much time to wait until we worked together, but only for the right project,” Guadagnino stated.

‘Bones and All’ recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and it is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 23, 2022. Aside from Chalamet, the coming-of-age romantic horror film is also starring Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

It is a cannibal love story focused Maren Yearly (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as the two of them go on a road trip across America. According to Guadagnino, they decided to cut away the goriest scenes.

“I shot so much more, but in the editing process, my editor and I were always clear that we should never be selfish about our capacity to portray horror. There was a lot of pain that was happening to the characters, a kind of sacred reverence. It was quite beautiful, humbling, reverential,” the filmmaker expressed.

However, ‘Bones and All’ is still expected to have plenty of bloody moments. In fact, Guadagnino stated,

“I believe in the intelligence of people. I don’t want to put an audience in a passive situation. I love the audience to be active with the movie. If that comes across, I have the possibility to express complexities that might seem intolerable.”

