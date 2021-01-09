Lucy Lawless Rebukes Kevin Sorbo’s False Claim on Twitter

For anyone who had Xena dealing Hercules a verbal blow via Twitter on their 2021 bingo card, you can claim that square. Most famous for playing the titular character in the 1990s action television show, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and right-wing actor, Kevin Sorbo took to Twitter on Wednesday after the attempted coup of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. to comment on a tweet with a picture of some of the motley crew that took part in the terrorist plot.

They don’t look like patriots to me… https://t.co/ABZG2s0G4v — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 6, 2021

With the previous tweet posing a question about the photo, “Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters…”

Sorbo responded, “They don’t look like patriots to me…”

A day later, Sorbo’s former co-star and the star of the Hercules spinoff, Xena: Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless came with the epic clap back to Sorbo:

“No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler“

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

It didn’t take long for others to bring Lawless the receipts on Sorbo.

Oooooh, PEANUT!!! — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 8, 2021

Turns out Sorbo was cheering on the Trump supporters that barged into the Capitol and then not more than two hours later, tweeted the claim:

“ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters.”

This claim, which many Trump supporters have parroted, has been disproved by multiple sources including an article from NBC News, which reported in a phone call with reporters on Friday, FBI Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono responded when asked if Antifa activists dressed as Trump supporters in order to implicate them for the invasion, “We have no indication of that, at this time.”

Meanwhile, fans of Lawless brought more receipts for her.

One reply even went as far as to proclaim that the prequel series, Young Hercules, which starred a very young Ryan Gosling, was far superior to Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Lawless agreed and had kind words about Gosling.

Oh, and @RyanGosling was a lovely kid. He and his mother (chaperone coz he was only 16), were a welcome breath of fresh air to the franchise. So sweet. And I feel so happy for his success! We in NZ are very proud of him! https://t.co/037IBeDFQn — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 8, 2021

