Lukas Gage on His Love for the Ocean, ‘Baywatch’ and Jennifer Coolidge

Lukas Gage is the face of Armani Beauty’s new Acqua di Giò Parfum, and he is looking V sexy while having fun in the rain with ocean waves crashing.

The 28-year-old American actor tied the knot with celebrity hair stylist and now-husband Chris Appleton this year, and the newlyweds seem to be on cloud nine based on their occasional couple posts on social media.

Not to mention, Gage has a lot in store work-wise, as he is starring in a thriller titled ‘Companion’.

“I’m starting a movie in an hour and a half, which is very fun,” he shared in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The outlet’s interview is around the theme of water in conjunction with his new campaign, which led him to ‘Baywatch,’ as it comes to his mind when he thinks of a favorite water scene.

“I’ve got to go with Baywatch. Pamela Anderson in the water is just the hottest. She’s my icon. She’s my inspiration in life,” ‘The White Lotus’ star revealed.

He continued,

“I was a junior lifeguard—I grew up a block away from the beach. I did watch the reruns of Baywatch, and I just think being on the beach is just part of the culture there. If you don’t surf or at least hang out at the beach, you’re not a part of the town […] Now I don’t live as close to the beach, but I still frequently have to go there and, like, lift up my soul. Do my own rescue in the ocean.”

Gage further expressed his love for the ocean, and how he made the most out of it while filming for HBO’s hit TV series ‘The White Lotus’ Season 1, which was set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii.

“I already had a really deep connection from the ocean, so I was just so happy to be able to film there and be at the most beautiful hotel I’ve ever stayed at on the water. But I think Hawaiian water gave me a different respect for the animals in the water,” he noted.

Moreover, the actor also answered a fun question involving his ‘The White Lotus’ co-star Jennifer Coolidge:

“On what body of water would you want the divine Jennifer Coolidge to scatter your ashes?”

And to that, he answered with admiration for the iconic actress, expressing:

“Oh my God. Holy water. Because the divine Jennifer Coolidge, she’s just so incredible that I feel like she’s a god, a goddess, and I feel like she would spread me in some holy water. God, I want to be in any water with Jen.”

“Like a sexy, gauzy, Dolce & Gabbana naughty nun attire,” Gage added, referring to what he imagines Coolidge would be wearing in the hypothetical scenario.

Also, you can watch this hottie’s latest V sexy campaign video here:

Sources: vanityfair.com, countryandtownhouse.com