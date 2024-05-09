Lukas Gage Opens Up About His Coming Out Story

Lukas Gage recently opened up about coming out in an episode of the podcast Seek Treatment, which is hosted by writer Pat Regan and actress Catherine Cohen.

It all happened around 2014 and 2015 when the actor auditioned for the live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid’, which was supposed to be directed by Sofia Coppola.

“So the audition was like, you have to read a set of sides and then talk about a story,” he continued. “They [asked], ‘What was a vulnerable thing that happened to you? What was something that was hard for you, or a secret you were hiding?,'” Gage recalled.

And to that, he unexpectedly came out. He continued sharing,

“I immediately start bawling, and I talk about how I’m sleeping with my neighbor and hiding it from everybody… my whole family. I was like 19, 20.”

Moreover, ‘The White Lotus’ actor was also asked if the neighbor in question was a “daddy” type.

“No, no. Just a neighbor that [was more] like a ‘bro,'” he answered.

Gage added,

“We would listen to records and play PlayStation together. I just kept coming over to his apartment (…) and after like a month or two, he was like, ‘All right. Well, I’m going to kiss you now.’ And then we dated for three years.”

He then shared that the neighbor now lives in New York and has a boyfriend.

“We’re friends. He’s happy,” the ‘Down Low’ star further shared.

Source: out.com