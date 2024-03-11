Lukas Gage Opens Up About Life After Divorce from Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage was present at the recently held Vanity Fair party, where he introduced Archie Madekwe as his husband…

The two hotties were spotted walking into the event together, and ‘The White Lotus’ star jokingly said:

“Yeah this is my new husband,” referring to the ‘Saltburn’ actor.

This ignited romance rumors between them, and Gage addressed the matter in a new interview with TMZ, clarifying:

“No, we’re not married. We are friends.”

He added,

“Archie’s the best.”

The 28-year-old actor also shared how feels about being romantically linked to Madekwe, whom he had nothing but good words to say about.

“I’ll take it as a compliment. Archie is a hottie. He’s a good one,” he stated regarding their dating rumors.

Moreover, Gage got married to celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton in 2023, and they eventually parted ways after seven months due to “irreconcilable differences.” When asked if he is back on the dating apps, the ‘Down Low’ actor revealed:

“I took a break from them. They’re not for me right now. Right now, I’m finding myself. I’m just loving — I’m dating me.”

He also opened up about life after his divorce from Appleton, and it seems like he is doing well.

“It’s been great. It’s been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change. Life’s always changing. Everything’s great. Yeah, it’s been really good,” Gage recently told People.

Sources: pagesix.com, people.com