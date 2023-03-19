Lukas Gage Writes & Stars in a Raunchy Comedy Film with Zachary Quinto

Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto are starring in a 2023 film titled ‘Down Low,’ which is a raunchy comedy film, written by ‘The White Lotus’ actor and Phoebe Fisher.

Gage plays the role of a masseuse named Cameron, who is hired to give Gary (Quinto) a happy ending. Meanwhile, Quinto’s character, Gary, is a divorced, millionaire “zaddy,” who recently came out as gay, and has never had sex with a man.

The official synopsis reads:

“‘Down Low’ is an outrageous comedy about one wild night, a deeply repressed man, the twink who gives him a happy ending and all the lives they ruin along the way…”

In an interview with Variety, Gage said about ‘Down Low’:

“We had an idea — what if we made it queer? What if we made it a little bit more insane?”

“I like the unabashed gayness of it. It didn’t apologize for itself. It was the first thing I’ve done since the pandemic, and it was exciting to come do something unique and singular,” Quinto expressed about the comedy movie.

As for what the critics say, Peter Debruge of Variety described the film as:

“an over-the-top, bottom-trawling comedy that wants to be for the gay community what “The Hangover” was to the mainstream — which is to say, wildly irreverent and incredibly wrong.”

On the other hand, Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter wrote:

“Down Low, directed by Rightor Doyle (Bonding), is an ambitious coming-of-age story wrapped in a pseudo morality play wrapped in a screwball comedy. There are reluctant ventures into the dark web, tense encounters with a neighbor, necrophilia and a drug-inspired musical interlude.”

Moreover, ‘Down Low’ premiered at SXSW, and you can check out the screening schedule here.

