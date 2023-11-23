Luke Evans & Billy Porter’s ‘Our Son’ Drops Very Emotional Trailer

The official trailer of the film ‘Our Son’ was recently released, and it shows a glimpse of the heart-wrenching process of going through a divorce, as well as fighting for child custody.

‘Our Son’ is written by Peter Nickowitz and Bill Oliver, who also directed the emotional film. Billy Porter is playing the role of Gabriel, who is a former actor and stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, Luke Evans is portraying the character of Nicky, who is a book publisher devoted to his work.

Advertisement

The trailer highlights how the long-term partners’ marriage gradually changes, as they argue about their differences. It also shows how their son Owen becomes Gabriel’s world, and how him and Nicky have different ideas of raising Owen, which eventually leads to an argument in front of their friends.

Not to mention, a heartbreaking line in the trailer goes:

Advertisement

“Must be hard fighting for the right to marry, and then ending up in a divorce like everyone else.”

And that hits hard…

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Our Son’ reads:

“Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Advertisement

Aside from out actors Evans and Porter, the cast of the film also includes: Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, and Phylicia Rashad, among other stars. Also, ‘Our Son’ is set to be released in theaters on December 8, 2023.

In the meantime, you can watch the emotional trailer here:

Source: Our Son