Luke Evans Is Looking HOT AF Chilling in His Swimming Trunks

Luke Evans has done it yet again… Leave his followers thirsting for more after posting a video of him in skimpy swimming trunks, flexing his fit bod.

In the clip, the 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer is enjoying a relaxing time under the sun while on a yacht in Ibiza. He was chilling peacefully with eyes closed and wearing nothing but his black swimming trunks.

Advertisement

On the caption, Evans wrote:

“Relaxed, Revived, rejuvenated and READY to start rehearsals!! @ombrayachts @backstairsbillyplay #ibizalife #ibiza”

As expected, his followers left a bunch of thirst comments, and here are some of them ’cause why not? 😉

“Yes daddy,” Instagram user @alejvillalobos86 simply wrote.

Advertisement

“Bro packing heat,” @frankderuiter commented.

“We just going to ignore that bulge,” user @mightymorfinmike pointed out.

Meanwhile, @lukeleemitage3 expressed:

“And what fun that will be!! Delighted to see @msemilybarber will be acting with you again enjoy the last of your holiday in Ibiza but I must admit I’m excited to know you will be in rehearsals very soon.

@thereallukeevans”

Advertisement

Dropping Evans’ HOT AF video here:

Moreover, the actor is set to star alongside Penelope Wilton in the West End production, Backstairs Billy. The new play is directed by Michael Grandage, and according to Playbill, it will explore “a pivotal moment in the 50-year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant William “Billy” Tallon.”

Evans will be portraying the role of William “Billy” Tallon who is Queen Mother’s loyal servant.

Source: playbill.com