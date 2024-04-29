Luke Evans Is Looking Super Steamy in Latest Photo Shoot

Luke Evans recently did a photo shoot with Men’s Health España, and the pics came out V wet, steamy and sensual, leaving his fans thirsting for more… 😉

Advertisement

In the first photo, the 45-year-old Welsh actor and singer is wearing a skimpy black swimming trunks from his own clothing brand BDXY Studio. But not only that, he is surrounded with gold while taking a shower, and some people may or may not have zoomed in.

Another pic shows Evans reading a newspaper with eyeglasses on. His fit? A simple white tank top, paired with tighty-whities. Next up, he is partially wearing a black and white robe, showing off his fit physique. In the said photo, the ‘Fast & Furious 6’ actor is wearing the same black swimming trunks from the first pic.

We then see him seductively posing in bed and in the pool, sporting more apparel from BDXY Studio. Meanwhile, his ‘Good Grief’ co-star Dan Levy commented:

“Will I look like that when I wear mine?”

Advertisement

“Who zoomed in on everything….,” Instagram user @nikkichef33 asked, or more like confessed.

@lukeleemitage3 also wrote:

“What a photoshoot Luke. Some of the most amazing photos I have ever seen! Incredibly beautiful @thereallukeevans”

On that note, you can check out Evans’ Men’s Health España photo shoot here:

Advertisement