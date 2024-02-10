Luke Evans Is Set to Launch a Clothing Line with Partner Fran Tomas

Luke Evans recently announced that he is launching his very own menswear brand called BDXY, which is in collaboration with his partner Fran Tomas and fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

According to WWD’s Instagram post, “BDXY is a line of foundational pieces inspired by the screen legends of Old Hollywood.” The menswear brand is said to feature basics and everyday essentials, which are the end products of the founders’ deep dive into the ’60s and ’70s for inspiration.

Advertisement

Not to mention, Evans shared an announcement video regarding BDXY on Instagram, and he expressed his excitement for the brand’s launch on the caption.

“BDXY has been a labour of love, and the journey to bring it to life has been an incredible one, and it’s finally beginning!! I cannot wait to share this with you! Stay tuned for @bdxystudio launching very soon…!,” the 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer wrote.

Moreover, BDXY is inspired by the words “bold” and “sexy,” and the brand takes pride on their products’ quality and sustainability. Their first collection will consist of 12 pieces, including t-shirts, tank tops, boxer shorts, briefs, swim shorts, as well as accessories, such as baseball caps and tote bags.

Aside from being one of the co-founders of the new menswear brand, Evans also modeled some of the pieces from their first collection, and he is looking V sexy in the teaser video!

Advertisement

BDXY will reportedly launch later this week. For more updates, you can check out the brand’s official Instagram account.

Sources: Cover Media – uk.news.yahoo.com, queerty.com