Luke Evans’ Latest Shirtless Selfie Leaves Fans Speechless: See Pic

Dreamy Luke Evans continues to show what an absolute stud he is with every picture he posts on his wildly popular Instagram page.

His latest pic shared on Monday, November 23, didn’t include his gorgeous face but that was A-OK for many of his followers as his gorgeous chest provided enough of a delicious distraction.

Woof! Seriously woof. The Beauty and the Beast star looks to be growing his glistening chest hair in during COVID as he appeared hairier than normal… in other words serving #gaymusclebear realness at the moment.

“It’s good to shed your skin sometimes….found this one outside my bedroom….,” he captioned the cheeky post while holding onto a piece of snake skin that he found during his time down under in Australia.

The sexy snap was hot enough to grab the attention of beloved actresses Octavia Spencer and Juliette Lewis as well as many thirsty fans. “Big fan of the unnecessary shirtless photo!” one wrote in the comments section. We couldn’t agree more. Speaking of unnecessary…

Here’s another photo we didn’t really ask for but are glad he posted…

And then there’s this one where’s he’s wet and wild in just a speedo. So unnecessary!

Perhaps he’s trying to catch the attention of a hot new guy as it appears that he & Rafael Olarra have split for good one month after breakup rumors first surfaced.

Luke sparked splitsville speculation in late October when he unfollowed Rafael on Instagram and removed any and all photos of them together.

Then he refollowed him after multiple news outlets reported on the digital situation. Now, as of November 24, they don’t follow each other and all the photos they had together have been wiped clean from their accounts.

On the flip side this means that two of the hottest gay bachelors in the world are more than likely available. See? 2020 isn’t so bad after all!