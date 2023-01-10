Luke Evans Looks Very Sexy Under the Miami Sun with Boyfie Fran Thomas

Luke Evans and boyfriend Fran Thomas were spotted enjoying a little dip in the sea on a beach in Miami, and both of them looked sexy AF!

The 43-year-old Welsh actor and singer was wearing a tiny black swimming trunks while his beau was wearing a similar tiny trunks, but in a more vibrant mint green color. The two hotties were both flaunting their fit physiques under the winter sun, and they definitely brought the heat in Miami.

Prior to their Miami beach sighting, Evans and Thomas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala in Saint Barthélemy before Christmas. The actor and his boyfriend, who is a project manager, have reportedly been dating for the past year, but attending the second annual fundraiser was the first time they stepped out in public.

Moreover, Evans greeted his Instagram followers on Christmas with an adorable and snowy couple photo, and on the caption, he wrote:

“A very merry Christmas from us, to you.”

He also wrapped up 2022 by sharing a photo of him wearing his tiny swimming trunks while sitting on the beach and looking at the sea.

“End of another year. Full of memories and gratitude. It’s been full. It’s been intense. But most of all it’s been happy. I hope you all have a great New Year’s Eve. Embrace it all, and let’s walk into the new year with hope and dreams and ambitions. Love to you all,” Evans expressed on his caption.

