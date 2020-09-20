Luke Evans & BF Rafael Olarra Enjoy Romantic Horseriding Trip In Australia

Hot guys? Check. Gorgeous country? Also check. Beautiful scenery? Ding. All this adds up to a damn good time had by one of the hottest new gay couples in the world right now: Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra.

The 41-year-old hunk posted photos and videos of him with his sexy beau in Byron Bay on Saturday, September 19, where they looked to be having a blast while enjoying a myriad of activities with each other.

This included an energetic ride through the stunning area on top of a couple of horses, relaxing on a grassy space with a delicious spread of food and of course striking a bunch of poses for the camera where they looked fine as hell in the natural habitat.

Luke and Rafael became social media official back in February of this year after the former posted the cutest video of them cuddled up together. “He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” the Welsh stunner wrote as the caption to the adorable footage of them laughing it up sans shirt. The two appeared to be in Hawaii while this was shot as he added the hashtag #hawaiimemories along with #happiness at the end of the post.

Rafael, meanwhile, is not only pleasing to the eye but has a lot more going on with him that go beyond his aesthetics. His career appears to be in full throttle as he’s the art director for a hospitality group called FAENA that’s based in Miami. He also calls himself a set designer, creative director, adventurous traveler, motivated climber, the list goes on and on.

Keep these romantic moments coming fellas! We can’t get enough of them.