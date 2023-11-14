Luke Evans Steams Up the Weekend with Some Shirtless Singing

Luke Evans just made the weekend even better, steaming it up with a shirtless video of him singing one of Luciano Pavarotti’s songs.

In the video, the 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer can be seen wearing nothing, but a skimpy white underwear, paired with a beanie with a puff ball on top. However, his lower part is partially covered by a text that reads:

“On sunny Saturdays, we sing Pavarotti,” which is also his Instagram post’s caption.

Evans passionately belts out high notes in the video, and he even does a little goofy bow and dance at the end after finishing off with a very high note. Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with admiration for the actor’s talent in singing, as well as a whole lotta thirst for his fit physique…

“Legend. And looking like a snack while doing it!,” American singer Nicole Scherzinger commented.

“Move the caption tho,” American actress Marisha Wallace voiced out what we all probably thought.

“Sensored…..Luke Pavarotti Evans. it was good!,” Instagram user @annier4534 wrote.

“It is unfair to the rest of humanity to be that talented, physically perfect, and also apparently resistant to the sensation of cold! Bravo!!,” @karentangmd also expressed.

On that note, here’s Evans’ shirtless Pavarotti song cover to steam up your day 😉